Banglore startups launch satellites through SpaceX rockets to monitor earth, celestial objects

Two Indian startups in Bengaluru announced on Wednesday the deployment of their satellites for closely monitoring the earth and its orbiting objects, signifying a significant milestone for private companies in the space industry. The satellites belonging to Pixxel and Digantara were transported to space via a SpaceX rocket’s Transporter-12 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Pixxel has now become the first private company in India to establish its own constellation of satellites utilizing advanced hyper-spectral frequency technology, enabling observation of the earth in more than 150 bands.

Conversely, Digantara Aerospace introduced the world's inaugural commercial satellite, the Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT), tailored for tracking objects as small as 5 cm in earth's orbit to enhance space operations safety.

Taking to X, Pixxel wrote: "A monumental 18 hours for the Pixxel team post launch! 🚀 All 3 satellites have successfully deployed solar panels, detumbled and stabilized, achieved sun-pointing, and established seamless two-way communications. They’re alive, working, and ready for the next phase. Onward to unlocking their full potential!"

A monumental 18 hours for the Pixxel team post launch! 🚀 All 3 satellites have successfully deployed solar panels, detumbled and stabilized, achieved sun-pointing, and established seamless two-way communications. They’re alive, working, and ready for the next phase. Onward to… pic.twitter.com/5yXzoIDMdP — Pixxel (@PixxelSpace) January 15, 2025

Pixxel has recently deployed the initial trio of satellites from its Firefly constellation. These satellites are equipped with advanced hyperspectral imaging technology, providing a high resolution of five meters and encompassing more than 150 spectral bands.

This deployment signifies the inauguration of Pixxel's commercial satellite network, with an additional three Firefly satellites set to launch in the second quarter of 2025. Working in unison, these satellites will facilitate comprehensive, real-time data collection and analysis, empowering various industries and governmental organizations with valuable insights to tackle global challenges, manage resources efficiently, and promote sustainable climate initiatives.

Pixxel and Digantara Aerospace

Established in 2018 by Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel is developing a network of hyperspectral earth satellites to provide imaging services to clients in sectors such as agriculture, mining, and environment, among others.

The company has successfully launched three demo hyperspectral satellites and has secured $95 million in funding, making it the most well-funded hyperspectral imaging space startup globally. In its Series B funding round last year, Pixxel raised a total of $60 million from investors including Google, Radical Ventures, Accenture, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, and growX.

“The future of our planet depends on how deeply we understand it today. The successful deployment of our first commercial satellites is a defining moment for Pixxel and a giant leap toward redefining how we use space technology to address the planet’s challenges,” said Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel.

Established in 2018 by Anirudh Sharma, Rahul Rawat, and Tanveer Ahmed, Digantara introduced its Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) satellite. The SCOT satellite is engineered for space surveillance, capable of tracking objects as small as 5 cm in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO).

Digantara is constructing a comprehensive space operations infrastructure to assist stakeholders throughout the entire value chain and life cycle of a spacecraft mission.

The SCOT satellite will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit, allowing it to effectively monitor objects in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with greater efficiency compared to current sensors that are hindered by weather conditions, geographical restrictions, and limited fields of view.

“Satellites serve as the backbone of the global economy, and any disruptions to their operations can trigger cascading impacts on Earth, affecting both economic stability and strategic security. With SCOT, we are taking a crucial step in achieving surveillance superiority, ensuring not only a safer and more sustainable space environment,” said Anirudh Sharma, CEO of Digantara.