'Booming Space Sector': NASA added $75.6 billion to the US economy in 2023, nearly three times its budget

In a remarkable showcase of its economic impact, NASA generated over $75.6 billion for the U.S. economy in 2023—nearly three times its annual budget, according to a new 400-page report released by the agency.

While much of this year's news focused on delays and setbacks from NASA and Boeing’s Starliner, the agency's contributions to space exploration remain a vital component of the nation's economic backbone.

Key initiatives, such as the Moon to Mars program—which encompasses the Artemis missions—climate change research, and technology development, were significant drivers of this economic boost. Notably, the Moon to Mars program accounted for an estimated 32% of NASA’s total economic impact, generating more than $23.8 billion in economic output and supporting approximately 96,479 jobs across the country.

“This investment in NASA is an investment in American workers, innovation, and economic competitiveness,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Our work not only enhances our understanding of the universe but also fuels economic growth, inspires future generations, and elevates our quality of life.”

The report highlights that NASA’s activities supported a total of 304,803 jobs nationwide and generated an estimated $9.5 billion in federal, state, and local taxes. Every state benefited from NASA's initiatives, with 45 states experiencing an economic impact exceeding $10 million, and eight states surpassing the $1 billion mark.

Additional findings from the report reveal:

- The Moon to Mars initiative generated nearly $2.9 billion in tax revenue.

- Investments in climate change research and technology yielded over $7.9 billion in total economic output, supporting approximately 32,900 jobs.

- NASA had more than 644 active international agreements for scientific research and technology development in fiscal year 2023, with the International Space Station playing a crucial role in these collaborations.

- The agency also oversaw 2,628 active domestic and international partnership agreements, fostering collaborations with 587 non-federal partners across 47 states.

- NASA's technology transfer activities in 2023 resulted in 1,564 new technology reports, 40 new patent applications, 69 patents issued, and the establishment of 5,277 software usage agreements.

The study, conducted by the Nathalie P. Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement at the University of Illinois at Chicago, underscores the growing importance of the space economy and NASA’s pivotal role in advancing scientific research and technology that benefits everyday life on Earth.