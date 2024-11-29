China’s massive sinkholes are a big hit with tourists, but experts warn of serious risk to fragile habitats

China’s enormous sinkholes are drawing huge crowds of tourists, but experts caution that the influx of visitors poses a serious risk to the delicate ecosystems within these natural wonders.

Located primarily in Guangxi province, these sinkholes, known locally as “tiankeng” or “heavenly pits”, have become a popular attraction for tourists eager to experience the ancient and unique ecosystems hidden inside.

Ranging from 100 to 300 meters deep, these massive depressions have long been the subject of local folklore, with legends claiming that mist rising from the depths was caused by demons or ghosts, which added an air of mystery to the treacherous terrain. Today, these sites are increasingly accessible, with guided tours and extreme sports like abseiling drawing tourists from all over China.

China is home to two-thirds of the world's over 300 known sinkholes, with the majority found in the western part of the country. Guangxi province boasts more tiankengs than any other region, and its most recent discovery — a 40-meter-high ancient forest — was made just two years ago.

These sinkholes act as time capsules, preserving rare ecosystems that have remained undisturbed for centuries. However, as more tourists and developers flock to the area, there are growing concerns that these rare environments could be damaged or lost forever.

Fei Ge, a tour guide in his 50s, who, according to the BBC report, was one of the first explorers of these sinkholes, recalls the legends surrounding the pits. He recalls how locals once believed that demons caused strong winds and heavy rain whenever humans ventured into the pits, and that ghosts were responsible for the mist that filled the air. Over time, Fei learned that the mist was actually the result of evaporated water from rivers flowing through the caves, creating a microclimate unique to the sinkholes.

As interest in these sites grew, so did the number of international explorers. Fei notes that scientists from the UK, France, and Germany have visited in recent years, eager to study the sinkholes and the incredible biodiversity within them. These pits have become a treasure trove for researchers, revealing species that were thought to be extinct or previously unknown, such as wild orchids, white cave fish, and a variety of spiders and snails.

Protected by steep cliffs and rugged terrain, these ecosystems have flourished in isolation. However, with the rise of tourism — sparked in part by viral videos of the Guangxi sinkholes — there are concerns about the long-term impact on these fragile habitats.

“This kind of tourism is more and more familiar on the Chinese internet. We saw it and thought it looked pretty cool. That’s why we wanted to try it,” a Shanghai couple, on two-week break in Guangxi, told BBC

For many locals, these sinkholes represent a new source of income, as tourism has become an important revenue stream in a province that has only recently overcome poverty.

Lina Shen, a leading sinkhole researcher in China, stresses the importance of protecting these unique environments. “Sinkholes are sanctuaries for many rare and endangered plant species,” she told BBC. “We are still discovering new species here”.

Scientists are also using sinkholes to study the Earth’s long-term changes and the effects of climate change. To safeguard vulnerable species, at least one sinkhole in Guangxi has been closed to tourists, protecting rare orchids found within.

While sinkholes offer valuable insights into Earth’s history, their preservation requires careful management to prevent further damage from increasing human activity.