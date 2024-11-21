Earth’s magnetic North Pole advances towards Siberia in Russia at 22 miles per year. How it can affect us 

The Earth’s magnetic North Pole is currently advancing in a way towards Russia that scientists never observed before.

For centuries, scientists have tracked the movement of the magnetic North Pole. It has historically moved closer to the northern coast of Canada, and in the 1990s, it began to drift into the Atlantic Ocean before accelerating toward Siberia in Russia.

The magnetic North Pole’s movement has been carefully monitored with updates to the model every five years.

Compass needles in the Northern Hemisphere point toward the magnetic North Pole, though its exact location changes over time due to fluctuations in Earth’s magnetic field. This magnetic North Pole should not be confused with the geographic North Pole, or true north, which remains fixed at the point where all lines of longitude meet.

The magnetic North Pole is distinct from the geographic North Pole, which is constant and marks the intersection of all longitudinal lines.

In the past five years, the magnetic pole has slowed significantly, moving at just 22 miles per year — a rate never before recorded. Between 1600 and 1900, scientists estimate the magnetic North Pole moved at about six miles annually. By the beginning of the 21st century, this pace increased to about 34 miles per year, but it has since decelerated to 22 miles per year.

These movements are closely monitored to ensure accurate navigation, as they impact compass readings on devices like smartphones and GPS systems.

The British Geological Survey and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) jointly track these shifts. Together, they update the World Magnetic Model, which predicts the magnetic pole’s location. This model is critical for the operation of GPS systems, as well as for navigation in aviation, maritime, and other transportation sectors.

William Brown, a global geomagnetic field modeler at the British Geological Survey, emphasised the importance of this data in an interview with The Times, saying, “Planes, boats, submarines, you name it, it’s in there.”

The Earth’s outer core, composed mainly of molten iron, experiences unpredictable changes in its flow. These changes in the flow of the liquid metal cause shifts in Earth's magnetic field, which in turn move the magnetic core.

“It’s like a giant cup of tea,” Brown explained. “It’s a hot liquid with the viscosity of water.”

The Earth’s magnetic field is vital for life on the planet. It acts as an invisible shield, extending from the core out into space, protecting the Earth from solar wind, a stream of charged particles emitted by the Sun. If this magnetic field were to disappear, the consequences would be catastrophic. Without the protective shield, harmful radiation from the Sun would reach the Earth, increasing mutation rates in living cells and leading to higher instances of cancer in animals.