From meteor showers to a supermoon: 5 spectacular night sky events to watch out for this autumn

Pleiades star cluster

The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters or Messier 45 (M45), will become increasingly prominent as autumn nights get longer.

The star cluster is home to young stars located around 440 light years from Earth. Despite its name, most people can see around six stars with the naked eye, while binoculars or a telescope can reveal many more.

For those looking to spot it, the Pleiades can be found towards the east during autumn evenings, in the constellation Taurus.

Orionid meteor shower

The Orionid meteor shower will be active from early October into November, reaching its peak around 21 October.

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The shower is created when Earth passes through trails of dust and debris left behind by Halley's comet. As these tiny particles enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed, they heat up and produce the streaks of light seen as meteors.

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The Orionids appear to radiate from the constellation Orion, giving the shower its name.

The best way to watch them is to find a dark location away from artificial lights and allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness.

Four planets to gather in November

Early risers will have another reason to look towards the sky in November.

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Around 14 November, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter will all be above the horizon before sunrise. However, some will be easier to spot than others.

Mercury could be particularly difficult to see because it will remain low in the sky and close to the glare of the rising Sun.

Venus and Jupiter should be much easier to identify. Both are among the brightest objects in the night sky.

Leonid meteor shower

The Leonid meteor shower will peak around 17 November, bringing another opportunity to see meteors streak across the sky.

The Leonids are among the fastest meteors visible from Earth, travelling at about 70km per second as they enter the atmosphere.

Under ideal, dark sky conditions, around 10 to 15 Leonids an hour can be visible at the shower's peak. The actual number seen, however, will depend on weather, light pollution and the brightness of the Moon.

The meteors appear to come from the constellation Leo, which is how the shower gets its name.

The best time to look is generally after midnight and before dawn, when Leo is higher in the sky. No binoculars or telescope are needed to see the meteors.

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November's Beaver supermoon

November will also bring a supermoon, with the full Moon reaching its full phase on 24 November.

The November full Moon is known as the Beaver Moon. The name is thought to come from the time of year when beavers were particularly active, preparing their lodges and storing food ahead of winter.

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon is relatively close to Earth, making it appear slightly larger and brighter.

The November supermoon will be the first in a run of four full Moons that can be classed as supermoons, continuing through to February 2027.

For the best chance of seeing these events, skywatchers should check the weather before heading out and, where possible, choose locations away from artificial light.