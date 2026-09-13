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Mushroom galouti from Awadh, gucchi from Kashmir, this is no ordinary veg menu: Harsh Goenka defends BRICS menu

Mushroom galouti from Awadh, gucchi from Kashmir, this is no ordinary veg menu: Harsh Goenka defends BRICS menu

I don't understand the criticism of serving a vegetarian menu at BRICS, says Harsh Goenka

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 8:45 PM IST
Mushroom galouti from Awadh, gucchi from Kashmir, this is no ordinary veg menu: Harsh Goenka defends BRICS menuIndia has richest vegetarian cuisine in the world, why not showcase it, says Harsh Goenka on BRICS menu

India has arguably the richest vegetarian cuisine in the world, and there is no reason not to showcase it, RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka said on Sunday amid a controversy over the all-vegetarian menu served at the BRICS Summit gala dinner.

"I don't understand the criticism of serving a vegetarian menu at BRICS. India arguably has the richest vegetarian cuisine in the world, so why shouldn’t we showcase it?" Goenka said in a post on X.

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He said the menu was far more elaborate than a typical vegetarian spread. It included dishes from different parts of the country.

"And this is no ordinary veg menu: Khandvi from Gujarat, mushroom galouti from Awadh, gucchi from Kashmir, poriyal from the South, Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi…a culinary journey across India," Goenka said. "I wish I was invited for this sumptuous dinner!"

Don't Miss: India is the second-best BRICS performer, but that is not enough: Economist Surjit Bhalla

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What Was On The Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for BRICS leaders and delegates at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

The gala dinner featured an all-vegetarian menu. Starters included khandvi mille, a steamed gram-flour roll, and khumb galouti, pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls.

The main course included paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik with Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, and carrot bean poriyal. Other dishes included thakkali belle saaru, a light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.

Dessert included Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

In Case You missed It: 'India to overtake US within 25 years...': US economist sees Asian century taking shape

Congress Criticises Menu

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The vegetarian spread triggered criticism from the Congress, which said the BJP was imposing its "deeply problematic" dietary preferences on dignitaries from around the world.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi pointed out that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. In a post on social media, he wrote: "For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature."

Gandhi also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table. He did not directly refer to the BRICS dinner in his post.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 8:45 PM IST
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