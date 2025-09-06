On September 7, 2025, skywatchers across India will witness a rare celestial event — a total lunar eclipse visible from all parts of the country. The last time such an eclipse was visible nationwide was in 2018, and the next won’t occur until December 31, 2028.

"This is the first time since July 27, 2018, that an entire total lunar eclipse can be observed from all parts of the country," said Divya Oberoi, chair of the Public Outreach & Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI). "You will have to wait till December 31, 2028, for the next one," she told PTI.

Where to watch

The total lunar eclipse will be visible from every part of India, including both rural and urban areas, weather permitting. Unlike solar eclipses, it does not require a specific location or special filters to observe. The event can be watched from rooftops, balconies, parks, or open fields with a clear view of the sky.

When to watch

Penumbral phase begins: 8:58 PM IST (dim and hard to detect)

Partial eclipse starts: 9:57 PM IST (Moon enters the dark shadow)

Total eclipse begins: 11:01 PM IST

Total eclipse ends: 12:22 AM IST

Final penumbral phase ends: 2:25 AM IST (September 8)

The total phase of the eclipse will last 82 minutes, offering a longer-than-usual viewing window.

How to watch

This eclipse is completely safe to observe with the naked eye. You can also use binoculars or a telescope to see finer details, but no protective eyewear is needed — unlike with solar eclipses. The event is suitable for viewers of all ages, including children.

What makes this eclipse special

Earth’s shadow, nearly 2.5 times wider than the Moon, will fully cover the Moon in this medium-duration eclipse. The deep red hue during totality — commonly called a "Blood Moon" — will be visible for a remarkable 82 minutes. With clear skies, it offers a rare opportunity for observation and photography.