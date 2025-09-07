Blood Moon 2025: Why this lunar eclipse is one of the decade’s most special events

On the night of September 7, 2025, India will witness a total lunar eclipse, popularly called a Blood Moon for the dramatic red hue the Moon takes on. What makes this event remarkable is its visibility across the entire country — a rarity not seen since July 2018. For many skywatchers, this will be their first chance in years to experience a full eclipse without special equipment.

The Longest in Years

Astronomers highlight that the September 2025 eclipse will be among the longest total lunar eclipses of the decade, with the totality lasting for nearly 1 hour and 20 minutes. The deep red “Blood Moon” phase will provide extended viewing opportunities for both amateur stargazers and professional astrophotographers.

Easy and Safe Viewing

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be viewed with the naked eye. Binoculars and small telescopes will enhance the view, but even without them, the copper-red Moon will be clearly visible. Astronomers stress that this makes it one of the most accessible celestial spectacles for the general public.

Next Chance Comes in 2028

This year’s Blood Moon is particularly special because the next widely visible total lunar eclipse in India will not occur until December 31, 2028. That makes the 2025 event a must-watch for sky enthusiasts who don’t want to wait three more years.

When and Where to Watch

The eclipse will begin in the late evening of September 7 and extend past midnight. The partial eclipse starts around 8:10 pm IST, with the total eclipse lasting from about 9:30 pm to 10:50 pm IST. The spectacle will be visible from all parts of India, as well as across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia.