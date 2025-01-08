Isro delays its SpaDeX docking again due to excessive drift between mission satellites

The docking attempt for ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) has been delayed once again due to excessive drift identified between the two mission satellites. This issue occurred during a planned manoeuvre to bring the satellites closer to a distance of 225 meters, with the drift exceeding projected levels following a period of non-visibility.

Space docking is a critical procedure in future space exploration missions, requiring precise alignment and connection of two spacecraft in orbit. This complex operation is essential for advancing our capabilities in outer space.

"While making a maneuver to reach 225 m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe," ISRO wrote on social media platform X.

The mission has experienced its second delay, originally scheduled for January 7 and then rescheduled to January 9. Isro has confirmed that both satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are operational and secure. A new timeline for the docking attempt will be released shortly.

Launched on December 30, 2024, aboard a PSLV C60 rocket, the SpaDeX mission aims to showcase India's proficiency in space docking technology, a feat accomplished by only the US, Russia, and China. The two 220-kg satellites are currently orbiting at an altitude of 475 km.