NASA issues alert: House-sized asteroid to fly by Earth today at a speed of 2.6km per second 

NASA has sounded an alert for a house-sized asteroid, which is set to fly past Earth on October 20. Designated 2024 SH1, the asteroid measures around 48 feet across comparable to a house.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is using an advanced tracking system to monitor the orbit of 2024 SH1. According to their calculations, 2024 SH1 is scheduled to pass Earth today at a speed of 2.67 km/second at a distance of about 1,520,000 miles.

As per NASA will safely pass Earth posing no danger. While it’s not a threat, its close approach will provide important data that can help improve models for predicting future asteroid encounters.

NASA continuously monitors asteroid movements using advanced observation tools. These techniques help scientists predict potential threats to Earth. NASA uses advanced observation techniques and modelling to track asteroid paths. This helps scientists predict possible threats. Asteroids have significantly changed Earth’s biosphere in the past. For example, the asteroid that struck the Yucatán Peninsula 6.5 million years ago is thought to have wiped out 75% of Earth's species, including the dinosaurs.

The scientific interest in asteroids is due largely to their status as the remnant debris from the inner solar system formation process. Because some of these objects can collide with the Earth, asteroids are also important for having significantly modified the Earth’s biosphere in the past.

NASA’s JPL constantly scans the skies for potentially hazardous asteroids, tracking their paths to ensure Earth's safety. This careful monitoring offers insights into these ancient objects, shedding light on the solar system’s history.