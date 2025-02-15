NASA sounds alert: Airplane-sized asteroid to zoom past Earth tomorrow at 37,074 km/h 

NASA has detected an asteroid the size of an airplane heading toward Earth for a close approach. Named 2025 BX1, the 150-foot-wide space rock is racing through space at an astonishing 37,074 km/h. It will make its closest approach on February 16 at 10:38 am IST, staying a safe 2,760,000 km away from our planet. While its speed and size may sound alarming, experts assure there is no cause for concern.

Despite its close pass, 2025 BX1 does not meet the criteria for a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), which applies to objects over 140 meters that come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth. “There is no immediate threat from this asteroid,” NASA confirms, reassuring that its trajectory ensures a harmless flyby.

If a space rock of this size were to strike Earth, it could cause significant regional damage — similar to the 2013 Chelyabinsk event, when a much smaller asteroid exploded over Russia, injuring thousands. However, scientists have ruled out any impact risk from 2025 BX1.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over asteroid 2024 YR4, which could pose a far greater threat. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are closely monitoring this asteroid, first discovered in December 2024. The so-called “risk corridor” for a possible impact stretches across multiple countries, including India, with the potential to cause devastation equivalent to 500 atomic bombs.

Initially, scientists estimated a 1% chance of collision. However, recent calculations have doubled the probability to 2.3%, though key details about the asteroid’s size and speed remain uncertain. “Much remains unknown, and further observations are critical,” researchers emphasize.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) continues tracking both asteroids using global observatories such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NEOWISE. Cutting-edge planetary radar systems like NASA’s Goldstone Radar help refine asteroid trajectories and improve early warnings. Future missions, including the NEO Surveyor, will further enhance Earth’s planetary defense capabilities.

While 2025 BX1 will safely pass by, its approach underscores the importance of continuous asteroid monitoring. NASA remains on high alert, ensuring that any potential threats are identified well in advance.