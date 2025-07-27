No humans needed: In 90 seconds or less, NASA’s AI satellite decides to shoot or skip — all on its own

NASA is testing a breakthrough in satellite autonomy with a system that lets spacecraft make decisions on the fly. In a recent trial, a satellite equipped with artificial intelligence detected clouds ahead of its path, processed the data onboard, and decided within 90 seconds whether to capture or skip an image — all without ground control input.

The technology behind this leap is called Dynamic Targeting, developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) over the past decade. “The idea is to make the spacecraft act more like a human," said Steve Chien, principal investigator and JPL technical fellow in AI. "Instead of just seeing data, it’s thinking about what the data shows and how to respond.”

The first test took place on CogniSAT-6, a briefcase-sized CubeSat launched in March 2024. Operated by Open Cosmos and equipped with an AI processor from Ubotica, the satellite used a 4050 degree tilt to scan ahead with its optical sensor. It then ran a cloud-detection algorithm to decide if the scene was worth imaging. If clear, it took the shot. If not, it skipped it — saving bandwidth and power.

Ben Smith from NASA’s Earth Science Technology Office, which funds the project, noted the efficiency gains: “If you can be smart about what you’re taking pictures of, then you only image the ground and skip the clouds.”

The entire process — from imaging to decision-making — is completed in under 90 seconds, all while the satellite orbits Earth at nearly 17,000 mph.

Looking ahead, Dynamic Targeting will evolve to do more than avoid clouds. Future versions will detect storms, wildfires, and volcanic eruptions in real time. Algorithms are being developed to spot thermal anomalies and rapidly shifting weather events, aiming to capture data that often slips past traditional systems.

The next step is scaling up. NASA is exploring a system called Federated Autonomous MEasurement, where satellites share tasks — one spots an event, others follow up. There's also potential for use beyond Earth, with AI-assisted targeting already tested on ESA’s Rosetta orbiter to detect comet plumes.

On Earth, similar AI systems could soon track fast-evolving storms using radar. As NASA pushes toward smarter, more responsive instruments, this first successful test marks a key step toward a new era of intelligent satellite networks.