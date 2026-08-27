Skywatchers, get ready: 96% of the Moon will disappear as Earth casts its shadow on August 28

The eclipse will occur as Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon during the full moon phase. According to Space.com, the alignment will allow Earth’s dark inner shadow, known as the umbra, to gradually spread across the Moon’s cratered surface.

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The umbral phase is scheduled to begin at 10:33 p.m. EDT on August 27, or 0233 GMT on August 28, according to eclipse timings published by TimeandDate.com. The partial eclipse will reach its maximum at 12:12 a.m. EDT on August 28, corresponding to 0412 GMT.

At the peak, the shadowed portion of the Moon could develop a reddish-orange glow. This happens when sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, where it is filtered and bent toward the lunar surface. The effect is commonly called a “Blood Moon”, although the term is more often associated with a total lunar eclipse.

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Viewing Times Depend on Location

The eclipse will be visible from Earth’s night side wherever the Moon is above the horizon. While each stage occurs simultaneously worldwide, local viewing times will vary.

In California and other parts of the US West Coast, the maximum eclipse will take place shortly after midnight local time on August 27–28. In the United Kingdom, viewers will see the peak shortly before sunrise on August 28, with the moon appearing low in the southwestern sky.

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No special eye protection is required for a lunar eclipse. However, it recommends using quality binoculars or a telescope to observe the advancing shadow and the Moon’s changing colour in greater detail. Stargazers should check TimeAndDate.com for location-specific timings.