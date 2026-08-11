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NASA invites ISRO to join Moon Base programme as part of Artemis framework

NASA invites ISRO to join Moon Base programme as part of Artemis framework

The invitation was extended during the 9th meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group, held at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5 and 6.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 4:04 PM IST
NASA invites ISRO to join Moon Base programme as part of Artemis frameworkNASA invites ISRO to be part of the Moon Base programme

NASA has invited ISRO to join its Moon Base programme under the broader Artemis framework, in a move to deepen India-US cooperation in lunar exploration. The invitation was extended during the 9th meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group, held at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5 and 6, with the US Embassy in India saying on Tuesday that the two sides also agreed to advance discussions on cooperation in sharing open scientific data under the Artemis Accords.

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The meeting brought together senior officials from both countries to discuss expanding civil and commercial cooperation in space, with a focus on future partnerships in space science and human spaceflight technology. The discussions built on the NASA-ISRO partnership on the NISAR Earth observation mission, which was launched in July 2025.

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A key outcome of the meeting was NASA's invitation for ISRO to participate in its Moon Base programme, which the United States is developing near the lunar South Pole. According to the US side, the programme is aimed at strengthening US leadership in space, unlocking scientific discovery, driving innovation with industry and international collaborators, and preparing for missions to Mars.

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India joined the Artemis Accords on June 21, 2023, becoming the 27th signatory to the framework that is intended to guide cooperation in the civil exploration and use of outer space. During the latest talks, India and the US agreed to continue discussions on open scientific data sharing under the Accords.

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The development comes as ISRO pursues its own lunar and human spaceflight plans under India's Space Vision 2047. The roadmap includes an Indian Moon landing by 2040 and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, with the first module targeted for 2028 and the full station planned by 2035. India's lunar experience, including the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing in 2023, has demonstrated its ability to land a spacecraft and operate a rover on the lunar surface.

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 4:04 PM IST
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