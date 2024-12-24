Sunita Williams celebrates Christmas in space! WATCH NASA astronaut's special festive message from ISS

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is bringing holiday spirit to the International Space Station (ISS) as she and her crew prepare to celebrate Christmas in space. Following a recent resupply mission by a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which delivered essential supplies and festive gifts, Williams expressed her excitement about connecting with family and friends despite the vast distance from Earth.

"As we get ready for the Christmas holidays, it’s a great time to spend it with all of our family up on the Space Station," said Williams, the Space Station Commander. "There are seven of us here, and we are going to enjoy it together."

Williams shared that one of her favourite aspects of Christmas is the preparation and anticipation that comes with the holiday season. "It's all about getting ready and everybody coming together for the holidays," she added.

To everyone on Earth, Merry Christmas from our @NASA_Astronauts aboard the International @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/GoOZjXJYLP — NASA (@NASA) December 23, 2024

The crew plans to enjoy special meals made with fresh ingredients sent from Earth, allowing them to partake in familiar holiday customs. This cargo delivery not only brings essential supplies but also a taste of home to their unique environment.

In addition to festive meals, the astronauts will connect with their loved ones through video calls, helping to maintain emotional well-being during their extended mission. Williams's stay aboard the ISS has been extended due to technical delays with her spacecraft, which was originally scheduled for an eight-day mission. She is now expected to return in March 2025.

Throughout her time in space, Williams has also engaged in educational outreach, inspiring students on Earth by sharing insights about life in microgravity and fostering interest in space exploration.

As she celebrates Christmas in orbit, Sunita Williams exemplifies the resilience and spirit of astronauts who find ways to stay connected with their families and traditions, no matter the extraordinary circumstances.

Netizens worry about Sunita

Netizens are raising alarms over the health of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams after the space agency shared a festive photo of her and astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station. In the image, Williams, who has been in space for over six months, is seen wearing a red Santa hat and T-shirt, smiling alongside Pettit.

NASA captioned the photo, “Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the space Station's Columbus laboratory module.”

However, social media users were quick to point out her visibly thin appearance. One user wrote, “Suni Williams does not look well, she needs to come home now.” Another added, “They are getting pretty skinny! Praying for their safety!”