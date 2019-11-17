Anand Mahindra reveals why latest Jawa bike was named Perak, video seems taking a dig at rival Bullet

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday posted a video on his twitter account which throws light on why newly launched motorcycle of Jawa series has been named as Perak. Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Why the name Perak? Because the greatest products have great stories embedded in them."

The video talks about Nazi Germany's rule in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic in the 1940s. Rumours about a man dressed in black who moved in shadows. He became a new icon since he lent hope, self belief to the people in hard times and was known as Perak. The Germans tried their best to capture him but failed.

The Germans tried their best to capture him but failed.

The video then seems to take a subtle dig at the Jawa's rival Bullet with the person giving background voice saying ' A BULLET (ahem) was a trivial thing to PERAK.' The newly launched Jawa Perak has stormed the social media with its refreshing looks. The all new Perak looks completely different from its predecessor models -the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two.

The introductory price for Jawa Perak is 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings will begin on Jawa Motorcycles' official website from January 1 next year. Deliveries, however, will begin much later on April 2, 2020, similar to other Jawa motorcycles.

The first factory-made bobber motorcycle in India, the Perak was unveiled alongside the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles last year on November 15. While the two retro-styled motorcycles were launched shortly after, which marked the revival of Jawa, the bobber Perak was put on hold. Speculations were that the Perak will come with a BS-VI powerhouse and a resultant hike in price, which have been proved true.

The Jawa Perak comes with a BS-VI compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, capable of producing 30hp of power and 31Nm of torque. It also happens to be more powerful than the motor on Jawa and Jawa Forty two, courtesy a larger bore. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission.