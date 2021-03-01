Ashok Leyland's sales rise by 19% to 13,703 units in Feb

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported an increase of 19 per cent in total vehicle sales at 13,703 units in February.

The company had sold 11,475 units in the corresponding month a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 12,776 units in February, as against 10,612 units in the year-ago period, registering an increase of 20 per cent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were up 5 per cent at 7,114 units last month, as compared to 6,745 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 5,662 units, as compared to 3,867 units in February 2020, up 46 per cent, the company said.

Also read: Hyundai sales increase 26% to 61,800 units in Feb