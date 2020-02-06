Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: Shahrukh Khan unveils Hyundai's Creta

Auto Expo Day 2: Thursday is the second day of Asia's biggest automobile festival, Auto Expo 2020. On Auto Expo Day 2, a lot of launches are in the queue, like Mercedes-Benz India's camper version of the V-Class, Piaggio India's scooter, Maruto Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector 6 seater and several others. The day 2 will kickstart with Piaggio India, which is likely to unveil a new moto-scooter. India's biggest carmaker-Maruti Suzuki will launch Vitara Brezza petrol facelift on Thursday. Also, Mercedes-Benz India is set to launch the camper version of V-Class, christened as Marco Polo. Shahrukh Khan will be there for Creta unveil. Startups such as Olectra and Evolet will also unveil their electric vehicles (EVs).

3:54pm: Okinawa unveils Electric Maxi scooter

3:25pm: Hero Motor Group showcased futuristic electric Hero cycles.



Hero Motor Group raised the bar yet again with its latest range of futuristic electric @Hero_Cycles, that promote eco-friendly transport, at #AutoExpo2020. They showcased the major innovation leap made by them in the field of electric design with their new launches. pic.twitter.com/WbiMW6rlTV â Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

3:05 pm: Omjay EV - Eeve launched an electric scooter Forseti and an electric bike named Tesoro.

The future of electric two-wheeler industry looks promising with Omjay EV - Eeve's high-end retro e-scooter Forseti and e-bike Tesoro unveiled at #AutoExpo2020 engineered for the aspiring youth of India. #Futureiscomingpic.twitter.com/soad89aGau â Auto Expo -The Motor Show 2020 (@AEMotorShow) February 6, 2020

2:55pm: The new Hyundai Creta was launched in China at a starting price of 1.05 to 1.36 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). In India, the expected price of the car is Rs 10 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

2:50pm: Hyundai Creta interior:

1. Full Automatic Temperature Control

(FATC) with Cluster Ionizercomes with a mood change bar.

2. Six way power driver seat

3. Crise control feature: The Cruise Control system allows you to drive at speeds above 40 km/h (25 mph) without depressing the accelerator peda

2:40pm: Hyundai Creta exterior:

1. Door scuff plates added to the front and rear door sill for sporty appeal and to protect the sill area during entry & exit of passengers.

2.The body colored outside mirror repeaters are LED Turn indicators to promote safer lane changes and helps enhance visibility while turning.

3.Creta is equipped with a smart electric sunroof

2:20pm: Hyundai has sold 1.9 lakh units of the Hyundai Creta across the globe so far. Creta is based on the Korean carmaker's latest sensuous sportiness design language.

2:15pm: Hyundai's Creta comes with a 1.6-Litre petrol engine. The car delivers 123ps at 6,400 rpm while peak torque measures at 15.4 kg.m at 4,850 rpm.

2:05pm: Hyundai unveiled Creta at the Auto Expo 2020- Ahead of its official launch in March, Hyundai has unveiled its compact SUV-Creta on Thursday. The 2020 Creta will compete with the Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster and many other compact SUVs in the Indian market.

1:54pm: Shahrukh Khan reaches at Auto Expo event in Greater Noida. Launch of Hyundai's Creta shortly.

1:30pm: Hyundai's Creta is expected to come with an all new headlamp cluster and an upgraded front fascia. The tail lamps will also get an aesthetic upgrade.

The #AllNewCRETA unveils today at the Auto Expo 2020. Stay tuned! https://t.co/2iYfeujmkr â Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) February 6, 2020

1:09pm: All eyes on Creta: Hyundai is ready to unveil Creta 2020 with styling upgrades at Auto Expo 2020.

1:07pm: Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Maruti Suzuki's new Vitara Brezza comes with a 1.5-Litre BS-6 compliant hybrid petrol engine. The car produces 102 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. The new Vitara Brezza will be available in five-speed manual gearbox and four-speed automatic gearbox.

1:00pm: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Maruti will do the price announcement the new compact SUV in next few days. Maruti is also expected to release information about booking and delivery details of Brezza.

12:50pm: In Maruti's Brezza, there is a new interior trim in the all-black cabin. There is also the new SmartPlay Studio 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic wipers.

12:43pm: Maruti Suzuki unveils Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift unveiled today at the Auto expo 2020. Vitara Brezza is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine.The Vitara Brezza shares its 105hp and 138Nm, 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6.

11:55am: Volkswagen unveils ID.CROZZ:

The I.D. Crozz is a zero-emission SUV, with a top speed of 180 km/h and a power output of 225 kW. It can can travel up to 500 km with one battery charge.

11:48am: Volkswagen unveils its fastest VW Polo in India

Volkswagen, on Thursday, showcased its fastest car "VW Polo" at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has named it Race Polo.

Volkswagen has promised to become completely carbon neutral by 2050.

11:36am: Great Wall Motors showcases GWM EV: iQ

The Great Wall Motors, on Thursday, unveiled GVM iQ at the Auto Expo 2020. Yesterday, the company made a debut in India with the global premier of Haval Concept H and Vision 2025. The vehicle iQ is a pure electric compact Fastback Sedan equipped with ternary lithium-ion power battery, giving it 401 km per charge.

11:17am: Mercedes India unveils V-Class Marco Polo at the Auto Expo 2020:

Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo will be India's first commercially produced camper and come packed car. There are two versions of this car-One: V-Class Marco Polo Horizon, priced at Rs 1.38 crore. Second, V-Class Marco Polo, priced at Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo will start today.

Last year, in November, Mercedes-Benz had launched V-Class Elite for a starting price of Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). It had also introduced V-Class Expression for Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and 6-seater long-wheelbase V-Class Exclusive for Rs 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in January 2019.

11:10am: Sharukh Khan is set to launch Hyundai Creta in just a few hours: The New Hyundai Creta will be based on Hyundai's ix25 that was showcased in China.

11:00am: Mahindra eXUV300 showcased at Auto Expo:

The eXUV300 is built on the Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform.

The electric compact SUV is the first product with battery cells developed exclusively for India applications by LG Chem - a Korean battery manufacturer.

Mahindra eXUV300 SUV is set to launch in the market in the second half of 2021.

10:50am: Watch: Hyundai all New Creta teaser

10:48am: Gurkha has BS-VI engine with maximum power of 90 hp. Gurkha has 5 gears transmission. It has front and rear disc brakes.

10:30am: A lineup of new launches await Day 2 of the Auto Expo at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Vitara Brezza petrol ahead of BS-VI emission norms in April this year.

10:00am: Piaggio unveils Vespa Elettrica: The Vespa Elettrica will come in a range of 100km on a single charge. However, Vespa will not be available for the Indian market.

9:55am: The new scooter Aprilia SXR 160 will have 4 colour options - Red, Blue, White, and Black. New Aprilia Scooter has been designed in Italy.

9:50AM: Piaggio unveils Aprilia SXR 160: Bookings for Aprilia SXR 160 will commence from August.

9:43am: Shahrukh Khan will be unveiling Creta SUV at Auto Expo 2020.

9:33am: Take a look at Roewe's Vision I concept electric and fully autonomous car.

9:30: Piaggio to unveil new 160 cc Moto scooter: The two-wheeler maker is expected to launch a new Aprilia Moto Scooter, powered by the new 160 cc BS6 motor.

9:25am: Launches to come ahead on Auto Expo Day 2 include from Piaggio, Mercede-Benz, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki among others. Startups such as Olectra and Evolet will also unveil thier products on Thursday.

9:12 am: The day 2 of Auto Expo 2020 will be kick-started by Piaggio press conference at 9: 30 am. It is most likely, Piaggio will showcase a new moto-scooter.

