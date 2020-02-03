Auto expo 2020 date: Time, Venue, Bookings, Tickets, When is Auto Expo

Auto Expo 2020: Asia's biggest automobile exhibition Auto Expo 2020 takes place every two years. This year's Auto Expo will feature a host of launches and unveilings such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift and Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E concept. Tata Motors is also expected to bring forth its new offerings such as the Tata Gravitas and also the EV version of its latest hatchback Altroz.

Here's everything you need to know about the Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 history

Auto Expo 2020 was first held from January 3 to January 11 in 1986. The event is jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Manufacturers (SIAM). By 1998, Auto Expo started happening every two years. India Expo Mart in Greater Noida is spread over a total area of 2,35,000 square meters with manufacturers participating in a built-up area of 51,000 square meters.

Auto Expo 2020 theme

The theme for this year's Auto Expo is 'Explore the World of Mobility'. This year's Auto Expo aims to show the industry's vision towards a safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared mobility for tomorrow. Auto Expo 2020 will also focus on cars manufactured as per the BS6 upgrade. EVs will also be a top draw.

Auto Expo 2020 venue and date

The Auto Expo 2020 will take place at India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park 2, in Greater Noida, UP.The upcoming event will take place from February 7 to February 12. It'll be open for general public from February 8 to February 12 from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Auto Expo 2020 ticket fee

The entry fee on February 7 is Rs 750 as it is open only for business visitors. The entry fee from February 8-12 is Rs 350 to Rs 475 and it's open for general public. The Auto Expo tickets can be purchased from the official Auto Expo website or BookmyShow, which also offers a discount of Rs 75 on all home delivery transactions provided the number of tickets is three or above.

Auto Expo 2020 timings

On February 7, the Auto Expo will be open from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From February 8 to February 12, the Auto Expo will remain open for the general public from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Auto Expo 2020 exhibitors

The auto companies attending the Auto Expo 2020 include Tata Motors,Vespa, Hyundai, Hero electric, Kia,Mahindra,Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, MG Motors,Renault,Skoda, SML Isuzu and Volkswagen. Other exhibitors include companies like Droom, Facebook, Jio, JK Tyre, Pirelli, Ralco Tyres. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is also one of the exhibitors at the Auto Expo 2020.

Auto Expo 2020 Upcoming cars

South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai is likely to launch the New Hyundai Creta and also the Hyundai i20 at the Auto Expo 2020. Both these upcoming Hyundai cars are expected to feature BS 6-compliant engines . Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to showcase three SUVs - Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV500 and Mahindra Scorpio. Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra Thar are expected to be powered by BS 6 compliant engines whereas Mahindra XUV500 is expected to receive aesthetic upgrades. Kia Carnival will reportedly be launched at the Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming MPV by Kia Motors is expected to feature aesthetic upgrades and connectivity features. MG Hector 7-seater will also be unveiled. It is expected to sport the same design as its predecessor but will receive minor cosmetic tweaks.

