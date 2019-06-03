Bajaj two-wheeler sales rise; 7% growth in May 2019

Bajaj Auto posted a growth of 7 per cent in motorcycle sales during the month of May 2019. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer sold a total of 3,65,068 motorcycles during the month, as opposed to 3,42,595 units in the corresponding month last year.

In domestic market, Bajaj Auto sold 2,05,721 motorcycles during May 2019, in comparison to 1,92,543 motorcycles during May 2018, amounting to an increase of 7 per cent. Sales in overseas market saw an increase of 6 per cent, with 159,347 units being sold during the month under review, as opposed to 1,50,052 units sold during May 2018.

Bajaj Auto sold 7,31,336 motorcycles in total during the April-May 2019 period, as compared to 6,92,212 units in the corresponding period in the previous year, translating into a growth of 6 per cent. The company reported domestic motorcycle sales of 4,11,596 units, as opposed to 3,93,285 in the same period previous year, resulting in a growth of 5 per cent. Bajaj Auto exported 3,19,740 motorcycles during the two month period of April-May 2019, in comparison to 2,98,927 units during the corresponding period last previous year.

The situation, however, was grim in the commercial vehicle segment as Bajaj Auto posted a decline of 16 per cent in its overall commercial vehicle sales during May 2019. In India, the company sold 30,103 units last month, as opposed to 32,082 units during the corresponding month in the previous year. Matters were worse on the exports front, with Bajaj Auto managing to sell only 24,064 units in overseas market during May 2019, resulting in a 26 per cent decline from 32,367 units it reported during May 2018.

Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Auto rose 114.65 points, or 3.92 per cent, on Bombay Stock exchange following the increase in sales figures. The scrip closed above 3,039 at the end of trading session today.