Bajaj Auto sales decline 1% in November on highest ever motorcycle exports

Bajaj Auto reported a mere 1 per cent decline in overall sales during November on the back of highest ever motorcycle exports. Meanwhile, overall domestic sales took a hit last month due to substantial decline in motorcycle sales, a regulatory filing by the auto major showed. In the commercial vehicle segment, Bajaj Auto fared better in domestic market than on the export front, numbers posted by the company revealed.

As per the filing by Bajaj Auto, the company registered a 14 per cent decline in domestic motorcycle sales, down to 1.76 lakh units in November 2019, as opposed to 2.05 lakh units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle exports, however, soared 18 per cent, rising to 1.67 lakh in the month under review from 1.41 lakh during the corresponding year last year. Overall motorcycle exports slipped only 1 per cent, reaching 3.43 lakh units during November 2019 in comparison to 3.46 lakh units in November 2018.

The company's commercial vehicle sales saw a 6 per cent increase in domestic market last month with 31,438 units sold, as against 29,559 units during the same month last year. Exports in commercial vehicle segment declined 8 per cent to 28,339 units in November 2018 from 30,827 units in November 2019. Overall commercial vehicle sales in November 2019 declined 1 per cent to 59,777 units from 60,386 units in November 2018.

After the sales figures were declared, Bajaj Auto stock was trending 24.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower at 3,152 at Bombay Stock Exchange.

