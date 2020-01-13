Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to launch tomorrow: What to expect, price, other details

Bajaj Chetak is making a comeback to the Indian automobile market after a really long time. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be launched tomorrow. It was unveiled in October 2019.

Exteriors

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter does have some design elements from the old version but it does come with a host of modern design cues. The new Chetak comes with horseshoe-shaped LED headlight cluster, broad front apron,LED taillights, scrolling LED blinkers and alloy wheels on both ends.

Connectivity features

Bajaj electric scooter also features a digital console that displays vehicle information with clarity. The all new Chetak has smartphone connectivity, an instrument panel operated by a feather touch switchgear present on the handlebar and a Bajaj Chetak mobile app that gives out all the details such as battery range, ride history, etc.

Battery

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to get a 4kW electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. The new Chetak has an in-built charger. The in-built charger if used with a 5-ampere home power outlet can charge upto 100 per cent in 5 hours.

Drive modes

The Chetak electric scooter has two drive modes: Eco and Sport. In the Eco mode, it is capable of 85km/charge whereas in the Sport mode, it is capable of 95 km/charge.

Expected price

Bajaj Chetak is expected to be priced between Rs 90,000 to Rs 1,50,000. The prices are ex-showroom.

