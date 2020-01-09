Hyundai Aura launch on January 21, bookings open; check price, features, other details here

Hyundai Motor India will launch its new Aura compact sedan on January 21. The bookings for this car have already begun. You can either book it by visiting Hyundai's official website or by going to a Hyundai dealership on a down payment of Rs 10,000.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan:

Hyundai Aura: Engine variants

The Hyundai Aura sedan will be available in three BS-6 compliant engines and 12 variants. The first engine variant is a BS6-compliant with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 83 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. This variant has a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Aura also comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 100 hp and 172 Nm of torque featuring a 5-speed AMT.

The diesel variant of Hyundai Aura will be powered by a 1.2-litre engine that will churn out a power of 75 hp and 195 Nm of torque.

This subcompact sedan by Hyundai will also be available in CNG. Hyundai Aura's CNG variant will be powered by a 1.2-litre engine that churns out a power of 71 bhp and 105 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Aura: Features

The cascade grille reminds of Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS as it sports the same boomerang DRLs and a triangle fog lamp housing. The back of the car has Z-shaped tail lights. Chrome has been used to highlight a lot of features including the door handles. Apart from this, the sedan gets 15-inch alloy wheels. The automobile manufacturer has also innovated with the placement of the license plate as it has been placed on the rear bumper.

To get a detailed idea about the pace of your driving, Hyundai Aura comes with a 5.3-inch speedometer. The sedan offers a boot space of 402 litres.

Hyundai Aura: Expected price range

The expected price range Hyundai Aura will be launched at is Rs 5.5 lakh- Rs 9 lakh. This new offering by Hyundai will face some tough competition from Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Hyundai Aura: Dimensions

The Hyundai Aura is 3995mm long, 1680mm wide and comprises a wheelbase of 1520mm.

Hyundai Aura: Connectivity features

This car is expected to have features such as wireless charging, an 8-inch screen infotainment system that enables smartphone connectivity, USB charging and a multi-information display.

