Car sales September 2019: Tata Motors global wholesale numbers fall 27%

Tata Motors group's global wholesale figures dipped 27 per cent on an annual basis in September. The Indian auto major sold 89,912 units around the world last month. This included wholesale figures of Jaguar Land Rover.

Tata Motors' global wholesales of all passenger vehicles fell 14 per cent to 61,388 units during September. The wholesale figures for Jaguar Land Rover were 53,091 units. The wholesale numbers of JLR also include CJLR's 4,672 units. It is a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles and an unconsolidated subsidiary of JLR. Luxury sedan maker Jaguar sold 13,800 vehicles during September, while SUV manufacturer Land Rover dispatched 39,291 vehicles in the same period.

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo in September were at 28,524 units, down by 45 per cent in comparison to same period last year.

Post the announcement, the Tata Motors shares fell 3.81% to hit the intraday low of Rs 116.25, against the previous close of Rs 120.85 on the BSE. The stock rose to an intraday high of Rs 120 which was also its opening price for the day.

The company has been trying to regain momentum in sales figures amid the worst slowdown faced by the Indian auto sector in two decades. The industry expects to gain some of its shine back during the ongoing festive season.

