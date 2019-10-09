Tata Motors launches the Tigor EV for personal buyers; prices begin at Rs 9.44 lakh

Tata Motors has launched Tigor EV electric sedan, with ARAI certified extended range of 213 km, to cater to personal segment customers. The new Tigor EV will be available from Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom) after deducting government subsidies, across 30 cities. The Tigor EV will be available in three variants, namely XE+, XM+ and XT+.

Earlier, Tata Motors had introduced the Tigor EV for government and fleet consumers in the nation. The company also claims that the new version of Tigor EV sedan with extended range will offer low cost of ownership, connectivity, and zero emissions.

"Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers," said Ashesh Dhar, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service head, EV Business, Tata Motors. "This new version builds on the success of the award-winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India," he added.

The Tigor EV will get two driving modes -- Drive and Sport. The electric car will have features like black and grey interior, Harman sound system, stylish front grille, alloy wheels, single-speed transmission system, shark-fin antenna and LED stop lamp, among others. The car will come in three different colours -- Pearlescent white, Egyptian blue and Roman silver.

The Tigor EV is powered by a 21.5 kWh battery pack and has two charging ports for fast charging and slow AC charging.

Tigor EV electric sedan will have safety features like dual airbags (XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only) and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard. The Electric Sedan comes with a warranty period of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

Also Read: Unlike urban areas, consumer sentiment soaring in rural India: CMIE

Also Read: Reliance Jio breaks its promise; to charge for calls to rival networks

Also Read: E-commerce festive sales: Did consumers really spend $3 billion in a week?