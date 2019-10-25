Diwali 2019: Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata cars

Auto companies are offering attractive deals to boost sales this Diwali. Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars India, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra are offering cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and extended warranty to cash in on the festive season. Here are some of the best deals:

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on different models.

MSI Arena dealership

Vitara Brezza: Cash discount of Rs 45,000 and a five-year warranty. The company is also offering an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, taking the total savings to Rs 96,100.

MSI Nexa dealership

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The company is offering its premium hatchback with benefits worth Rs 62,400 on the diesel and Rs 35,000 on the petrol variant.

Hyundai

The South Korean car manufacturer is offering assured delivery with 100% on-road finance on some specific models with Zero processing fees & prepayment charges and an additional Rs 2000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank's Debit and Credit Cards. Additionally, the carmaker is also offering similar discounts and offers for both petrol and diesel version of its entire range.

Hyundai Grand i10: The subcompact car is available with benefits of up to Rs 95,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda

Honda Car has come out with exciting discounts on its top models for the festive season. The car manufacturer has reduced prices of Honda City, Amaze and Jazz among seven of its models.

Benefits with exchange offer

Additional cash discount worth Rs 30,000

Extended Warranty for the 4th & 5th year, which is worth Rs 12,000

Benefits without the exchange offer

Honda care maintenance programme for 3 years worth Rs 16,000

Extended Warranty for the 4th & 5th year, which is worth Rs 12,000

Honda Jazz: This hatchback is offered with a cash discount up to Rs 25,000 and an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offering cash benefits for new buyers and discounts to those who want to exchange their old cars for a new Tata car. The company has also launched specific schemes for corporate employees.

Tata Hexa: This SUV is offered with benefits worth up to Rs 1.65 lakh.

