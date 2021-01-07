Ducati to come out with 12 new BS6-compliant models in 2021

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday unveiled its expansion plans in the domestic market, saying it will come out with as many as 12 motorcycles including new and BSVI-compliant models this year. The new offering will include all-new models like Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, Monster, SuperSport 950 and the Scrambler Nightshift along with updated versions with BS-VI engines, the bike maker said in a statement.

The year 2020 saw coronavirus-induced disruptions in the business, due to which all planned new launches were delayed. However, a positive end to 2020 on the back of three BSIV-compliant bikes in quick succession allows the company to look towards the future with confidence, it said.

Ducati will introduce 12 new motorcycles in 2021 which will all be BSVI-compliant, starting with Scrambler Icon which has been upgraded to comply with BSVI norms, the company said. Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open, which can be made through the nearest dealerships at an initial payment of Rs 50,000, it said.

"2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. "For us, at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter," said Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra.

The company said it will kick-start the expansion with the roll-out of the BSVI models of Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel in the first quarter of the year. These will be followed by the launch of all-new motorcycles based on the V4 engine platform, including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4.

The latter half of the year will see Ducati spice up the super-naked segment with its all-new offering, the Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE, it added. Ducati also said it will resume activities like DRE Dream Tour, Off Road Days, Track Days, Individual Racetrack Training Sessions and besides introducing DRE Safety this year, depending upon the prevailing COVID-19 conditions.

