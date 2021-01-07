Fiat unveils new Jeep Compass SUV to be launched next month

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the makers of the Jeep brand of SUVs, on Thursday unveiled the new generation Compass SUV, which would be launched in India next month.

To be manufactured locally in the company's Ranjangaon factory, the Compass upgraded with a host of new features to stay updated in the hugely competitive mid size SUV segment in India. The firm said production of the vehicle has already begun with dispatches to dealerships slated to start shortly. Customers will be able to test drive the cars by the end of this month.

"Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world class quality, safety, capability and performance. We have now raised the bar, making the new Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback," said Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India. "The Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA."

While retaining the core stance of the Jeep DNA, the Compass gets new headlights with reflectors and LED projectors and a completely fresh designed interior. The car has double the storage inside the passenger cabin and a wireless charging spot for a smart phone. The center console water fall has been designed to make navigating it ergonomically smoother. The SelecTerrain selector is now a toggle in chrome and has a more modern, digital feel.

The steering wheel has also been redesigned with the Jeep brand badge now placed in a horizontal strip surrounded by chrome. The new user experience in the interior is highlighted by the new generation 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system with enhanced functionality and personalisation.

The company claims the hardware in the UConnect system is five times faster than its previous generation, and can accommodate over-the-air, real time updates. It runs on an Android operating system which is compatible with a host of applications and operating systems. It also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it.

The launch of the new Compass is part of FCA's fresh product offensive in India. Earlier this week, it had announced a fresh investment of $ 250 million for four new products including the Compass. The others are the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, which would now be assembled in the country, and an all new seven seater SUV.

