Hyundai's new Creta 2020 crosses over 10k bookings in just a week

The Creta 2020 from Hyundai Motor India received more than 10,000 bookings in just a week.

The booking for the new car had started on March 2. The customers can walk up to a dealership or book the vehicle on the Hyundai website. A token amount of Rs 25,000 has to be paid.

The official launch for the Hyundai Creta 2020 is on March 17.

There are three BS6-compliant engine options - the1.5-litre MPi petrol (115PS and 144Nm of torque), the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (115PS and 250Nm of torque) and the 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (140PS and 242Nm of torque).

The 1.5-litre MPi petrol gets 6MT and IVT and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel comes with 6MT and 6AT. The 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol in the Creta 2020 has 7-speed DCT option only.

There are five variants of the new Hyundai Creta, E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). The Creta 2020 comes in 10 different colours and include two dual-tone paint schemes.

The exterior look has been overhauled too. The 3D cascading grille and trio beam LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs give it a fresh new look.

The LED taillights, LED high mount stop lamp, twin-tip exhaust and aerodynamic rear spoiler gives a nice sporty look to the rear end of the car.

Roof rails, ORVMs and 17-inch diamond-cut allow wheels are also available.

The interior has been furbished too. A 10.25-inch HD infotainment system and 7-inch supervision cluster with digital display and Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers give a major boost to the entertainment value of the car.

Some extra features like paddle shifters, air purifier, electric parking brake, driver rearview monitor, cooled glove box, TPMS and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof are also available.

The user will also get a 2-step reclining rear seat, rear window sunshade and LED reading lamp and the Blue Link technology with more advanced connectivity features with the Creta 2020.

The showroom price of Hyundai Creta 2020 in India is expected to be in the Rs 10 lakh (ex-shworoom) and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) range. The price range puts the Creta 2020 against Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

