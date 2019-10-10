Kia Motors sold 7,554 Seltos SUVs in September; received 50,000 bookings

Kia Motors has said that it sold 7,554 units of Seltos in September. The Korean auto manufacturer also said that it has received 50,000 bookings for the Kia Seltos till last month.

Kia Motors had ventured into India with the Seltos SUV in August. The offering has become quite popular due to its price tag, which ranges from Rs 9.69-15.99 lakh, and an eye-catching spec sheet. The company claimed that it sold 13,990 units in India within two months of its launch.

The Kia Seltos is available in two different trims -- Tech Line and GT Line. The Tech Line gets five variants -- HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus. The GT Line comes in three -- GTK, GTX and GTX Plus.

ALSO READ:Vodafone Idea ties up with Kia Motors India for connected car services

Kia Seltos' Tech Line trim features two engines - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, which produces 115PS and 144Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre VGT diesel one, which develops 115PS and 250Nm of torque. On the other hand, Kia Seltos' GT Line trim comes in with a single powertrain - 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol unit that generates 140PS and 242Nm of torque. All the three engine options are offered with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. Kia Seltos' automatic options include IVT in 1.5-litre petrol, 6-speed AT in 1.5-litre VGT diesel and 7-speed DCT in 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol.

The features list of Kia Seltos includes eight-inch head-up display, eight-speaker Bose audio system, electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, colour TFT screen, cruise control, drive mode selector, 360-degree camera, six airbags, automatic climate control and more. The GT Line is available with Kia's UVO Connect feature which offers geo-fencing, on-board diagnostics, vehicle tracking, emergency alerts. Additionally, the GT Line trim also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

ALSO READ:Seltos beats Hyundai Creta, MG Hector; Kia Motors enters top-10 best-selling brands in India

Kia Motors also opened its first brand experience centre, BEAT360, in Gurugram on Thursday. The centre uses mixed reality and visual aids to provide information about the selected model, like images, price, and the nearest Kia dealer. The company also plans to open an unspecified number of BEAT360 centres across India in coming days.

"BEAT360 Delhi is a new concept in the Indian market which offers an innovative means of engaging with consumers. Consumers have always been our primary focus, and we hope to provide them with a truly immersive Kia brand experience," said Kookhyun Shim, CEO at Kia Motors India.