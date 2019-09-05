Seltos beats Hyundai Creta, MG Hector; Kia Motors enters top-10 best-selling brands in India

Kia Seltos has emerged as a segment leader in its very first month with sale exceeding 40,000 units so far. On the other hand, Hyundai Creta has lost the title of highest-selling mid-range SUV in India. The MG Hector, another new entrant, is at the third position with 28,000 SUVs sold so far.

Additionally, this is the first time when a mid-SUV has emerged as a segment leader in its very first month in India. With its impressive sales figures, Kia Motors has entered among the top-10 best-selling brand list in the Indian automobile market.

Kia Seltos, priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh, is undercutting its major rivals by a huge margin. MG Hector's price starts at Rs 12.18 lakh for the base petrol model and goes up to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Creta's prices start at Rs 9.60 lakh for petrol and go up to Rs. 14.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Motors' compact SUV Seltos, which has managed to receive more than 32,000 bookings within 6 weeks of its launch, is also facing a tough task to meet the overwhelming demand. The delivery time of the Kia Seltos, which started from August 23, has been extended up by 12-14 weeks for the GT Line trim, while the HTE trim has a waiting period of up to 10-12 weeks.

Kia Seltos is available in two different trims -- Tech Line and GT Line. The Tech Line gets five variants -- HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus. Meanwhile, the GT Line comes in with three trims -- GTK, GTX and GTX Plus.

Kia Seltos' Tech Line trim features two engines -- 1.5-litre petrol, which produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, and 1.5-litre VGT diesel, which dishes out 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. On the other hand, Kia Seltos' GT Line trim comes in with a single powertrain -- 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol unit that generates 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. All the three engine options are offered with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. Kia Seltos' automatic options include IVT in 1.5-litre petrol, 6-speed AT in 1.5-litre VGT diesel, and 7-speed DCT in 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol.

The GT Line is available with Kia's UVO Connect feature which offers geo-fencing, on-board diagnostics, vehicle tracking, emergency alerts. Additionally, the GT Line trim also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other notable features of Seltos are eight-inch head-up display, eight-speaker Bose audio system, electric sunroof, Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, colour TFT screen, cruise control, drive mode selector, 360-degree camera, six airbags, automatic climate control, among others.

