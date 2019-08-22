Kia Seltos to be launched in India today; check out price, features; watch launch video

South Korean auto major Kia Motors is launching much-awaited compact SUV Kia Seltos in India today. Kia Seltos is the company's first product to be launched in India. Auto industry analysts say Kia Seltos could be priced aggressively -- likely between Rs 12 and 17 lakh (ex-showroom), as per different variants -- to give a tough competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500.

The auto manufacturer had opened bookings for Kia Seltos on July 16 for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Unveiled on June 21, Kia Seltos is based on the company's SP2 Concept. The Seltos SUV will be launched in broad trims - Tech Line and GT Line. Both trims will have five variants each - E, K, K+, X and X+.

Under the hood, Seltos will be powered by 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel or 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol engines. These engines will be BS-VI ready. The naturally-aspirated petrol engine will get 5-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission, whereas the turbocharged petrol motor will get 6-speed manual and 7-speed twin clutch automatic gearboxes. The diesel engine will get 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. The SUV will come with three driving modes - Normal, Eco and Sport.

Watch Kia Seltos launch event here:

On the front, the Seltos will feature LED headlamp cluster and Kia's signature 'Tiger Nose' grill. The rear will get LED tail lamps that are connected by a chrome strip.

On the inside, the Seltos will come with quick air-cooling system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is also an 8-speaker Bose sound system to take care of audio experience inside the Seltos. Also, the Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) is equipped with roadside assistance (RSA) and an SOS button which will intimate the respective call centre in case of an emergency.

Kia Seltos will come with connected car technology called UVO connect. Its features are segregated into five different categories namely, Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. The safety features on Seltos will include features like ABS with EBD, blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera, among others.

ALSO READ:Kia Seltos pre-bookings start at Rs 25,000 in India; check out features

ALSO READ:MG Hector bookings closed! Achieves 2019 sales target within 20 days of launch