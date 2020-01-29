Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD launched in India at Rs 3.22 crore

Italian luxury sports cars manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini has launched the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant of Huracan EVO in India. The V10 engine on Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD delivers 610 hp of max power and 560 Nm of torque. The lightweight driving machine weighs around 1,390 kg, accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 325 kmph.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, "The Huracan EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracan line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun."

The Huracan EVO RWD will allow drivers to control in-car features via Amazon Alexa like -- adjust climate, interior lighting and seat heating, place calls, get directions, play music, check news and weather with a voice command.

Specs

The Huracan EVO RWD gets its power through a 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine combined with the new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) to deliver maximum performance. According to Lamborghini, the P-TCS helps to keep the car under control during drifting or side-slipping.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD has three driving modes: Strada, Sport and Corsa. The Huracan EVO RWD's driving modes can be selected via the ANIMA button on the steering wheel.

The Huracan EVO RWD's chassis is made of lightweight aluminium and carbon fibre, which helps the car to get a weight-to-power ratio of 2.28 kg per hp. Additionally, the luxury sports car also have double-wishbone suspension system, drive by wire technology, seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and 19-inch Kari rims with Pirelli P Zero tires. The buyer can also opt for 20-inch rims and carbo-ceramic brakes.

Design

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD gets its persona by a new front splitter, vertical fins, front air intakes and with high gloss black rear bumper with a new diffuser. The inside of the Huracan EVO RWD features a cockpit-like design along with an HMI 8.4-inch touchscreen, which controls the car's functions like answering phone calls, internet access, and Apple CarPlay.

Price

The Huracan EVO RWD costs Rs 3.22 crore (ex-showroom) and is the most affordable variant in the Huracan EVO lineup. The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD now sits alongside the Huracan AWD Evo and the Evo Spyder in the country. They retail for Rs 3.73 crore and Rs 4.1 crore, respectively (ex-showroom). The deliveries of Huracan EVO RWD will commence in spring 2020.

