Tata Nexon EV launched at starting price of Rs 14 lakh; can charge from zero to 80% in 1 hour

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Tata Motors Ltd today launched its popular electric compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV. The compact SUV is its first EV in the personal segment. Tigor EV was the first commercial electric car from Tata Motors. The Nexon EV will be competing against the likes of Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.

The bookings for the EV started on December 20, 2019. People can book the car by paying an advanced token amount of Rs 21,000.

For Tata Motors, the year 2020 seems to have started with a bang. The company has already launched four cars so far -- Tata Altroz, 2020 Tata Nexon, 2020 Tata Tigor and 2020 Tata Tiago. The new Nexon EV will be the company's fifth offering this year.

The Nexon EV is available in three variants, starting at an introductory price of Rs 13,99,000 for XM version; Rs 14,99,000 for XZ+ model; and Rs 15,99,000 for top XZ+ Lux variant. The SUV comes with a free home charging device and installation service.

The XZ+ Lux variant has projector headlamps with DRL, front fog lamps, auto rain-sensing wipers, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, keyless entry, auto climate control, leather upholstery, sunroof, and seven-inch infotainment system.

The Nexon EV is powered through a Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor, which generates up to 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. The car gets its juices from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The Nexon EV can reach 0-100 km per hour in 9.9 seconds, claims Tata Motors. Nexon EV has two drive modes -- sport mode and drive mode. The car also has regenerative braking technology.

Nexon EV delivers a driving range of 312 km per charge as per ARAI-certification norms. The battery can reach from 20 per cent to 100 per cent with a standard charger in eight hours. However, a fast charger can boost the charging speed further with zero to 80 per cent in just in an hour. Tata Motors is also offering an engine warranty of 3 years-1.25 lakh kilometre and battery warranty of 8 years - 1.6 lakh kilometre as standard.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

