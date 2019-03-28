Maruti Suzuki Ciaz launched with 1.5-litre diesel engine, prices start at Rs 9.97 lakh

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched its 1.5-litre diesel engine in its premium sedan Ciaz. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the first vehicle to get its in-house 1.5-litre DDiS 225 engine. The prices for the new Ciaz start from Rs 9.97 lakh and go on till Rs 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had introduced 1.5-litre petrol engines in its new Ciaz and Ertiga.

The new 1.5-litre DDiS diesel motor is capable of producing up to 95hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 225Nm of peak torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. This marks a 5hp jump in max power and 25Nm increase in max torque in comparison to the outgoing 1.3-litre diesel engine. The company claims that the motor can deliver a mileage of 26.82 kmpl. Although it is 1.27 kmpl lower than the 1.3-litre diesel engine, Ciaz still remains the most efficient mid-size diesel sedan.

The company has claimed that the new DDiS engine features low noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels. The motor is an all-aluminium unit which features optimised compression ratios and dual-mass flywheel for smooth drives. The new engine gets the new 6-speed manual gearbox by Suzuki. The mild-hybrid set up from the outgoing 1.3-litre diesel model has been dropped though.

"Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all-new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is another testament of the same. The new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with the best-in-class fuel efficiency. We are confident that the introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars," said Marui Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be available in three variants. Prices vis-a-vis the older 1.3-litre models have gone up in the range of Rs 17,000 to Rs 35,000 across the models. The base Delta variant has been priced at Rs 9.97 lakh. The Zeta variant will be available at Rs 11.08 lakh, whereas the fully-loaded Alpha variant will cost Rs 11.37 lakh.

