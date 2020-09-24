Maruti Suzuki launches new monthly subscription model, offers cars without down payment

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has launched its vehicle subscription programme in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru. The programme, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, allows customers to use a new car without paying down payment. They have to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki, in a statement today, said it has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch the service in three cities.

Under the scheme, customers can choose to subscribe an all new Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA. They can also select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months, as per their choice. To avail the service, customers will have to pay a monthly subscription charge starting Rs 14,463 for Swift Lxi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months. The subscription covers all expenses like maintenance, zero dept insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance.

Once the subscription tenure gets over, the customer can opt to upgrade vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price. "The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides the flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said.

Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO ORIX India, said: "This new service is part of our strategy to work with industry leaders like Maruti Suzuki with products that create a better customer experience and newer ownership and usage channels," he said.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme includes:

New car on subscription at an all-inclusive monthly fee

Option to register the vehicle in either white plate or black plate with all India permit

Road tax, registration charges and zero dept insurance coverage

Complete maintenance (scheduled and unscheduled services)

Round-the-clock roadside assistance and customer support

