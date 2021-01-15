Maruti Suzuki launches online financing platform for ARENA customers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited rolled out its online financing platform - Smart Finance - for the company's ARENA customers today.The company said that Smart Finance will offer customers a one-stop-shop solution for their vehicle finance needs.

"The services include the option to choose among a wide range of finance products based on customer needs, selecting the best-suited loan product, completion of all finance related formalities and disbursal of loan, with just a few clicks," said Maruti Suzuki in a statement.

The company claims its website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier, providing real time status updates and in turn provide a hassle free and transparent financing solution.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with 12 financiers, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services.

They plan on getting more financiers on-board subsequently.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki is India's first OEM to offer an online end-to-end real time car finance service facility."

"The pandemic situation in the country has further increased the usage of digital platforms. With Smart Finance, we aim to reach out to a larger audience, assist them and make every stage of the loan process transparent," said Shrivastava.

The Smart Finance service is available for ARENA customers in 30+ cities, including Delhi, NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Also read: Toyota plans to pay $180 million to settle US probe

Also read: Tesla incorporates firm in Bengaluru with 3 directors, scouts for land