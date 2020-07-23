Maruti Suzuki Nexa completes 5 years; sells over 11 lakh units

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said its premium retail chain Nexa has completed five years, having served over 11 lakh customers during the period. With over 370 showrooms across 200 plus cities, Nexa is the third largest retail automobile brand in terms of volume, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major sells five models -- Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 through the Nexa sales network. "Nexa marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customer," MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

In these five years, the network with its diverse range of products, brand associations and unique customer experiences has delighted over 11 lakh customers, he added. The company launched Nexa sales network in 2015 to go beyond everyday retail experience.

