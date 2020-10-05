MG Motor launches personalised car ownership programme 'My MG Shield' for Gloster

MG Motor India, on Monday, introduced personalised car ownership programme for upcoming Gloster SUV. According to MG Motor, the MY MG SHIELD is India's first personalised car ownership programme, which will provide flexible after-sales needs based on the ownership period, kilometers covered and other preferences.

According to MG Motor, the Gloster will come with a standard 3+3+3 package, that is, "Warranty of three years/100,000 kilometers, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services".

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "At MG, we understand that everyone has different requirements for their car. This philosophy is at the heart of MY MG SHIELD which is a personalised and flexible ownership package that helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences. The program helps our customers step into a new era of hyper personalisation, with 200+ options to choose from".

Under MY MG SHIELD, GLOSTER customers will be able to customise their ownership package as per their requirements. In another first of kind, Gloster customers would be extended Rs 50,000 to customise their preferences, the automaker said. In case the choice of the customers exceeds this amount, they will have to top up the payment. The amount cannot be redeemed for cash discount.

MG Motor India, which began the pre-booking of Golster, will announce the price within a few days. The SUV can be pre-booked at the carmaker's network or on MG Motor's website (mgmotor.co.in) for a booking price of Rs 100,000.