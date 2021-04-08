Renault ties up with CERO Recycling; to offer seamless scrapping, discounts on new vehicles

Renault has launched the 'RELIVE' Programme with CERO Recycling, a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade and state-owned MSTC, which is India's first organised scrap vehicle recycling company. Through this partnership, Renault will provide customers with a hassle-free channel to scrap old vehicles, and buy new Renault vehicles and avail attractive benefits.

Renault has rolled out the programme in six locations, including Delhi & NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. Customers who'll bring their old vehicles of any brand to Renault dealerships will get a fair scrap valuation quote post its valuation along with scrap benefit on cars like Kwid, Triber and Duster.

Renault dealerships along with CERO Recycling will handle the entire process -- from vehicle evaluation to official deregistration at the RTO and handing over the official certificate of deposit/destruction of old vehicles.

Renault will also offer the REVIVE facility to people who want to scrap old two-wheelers, giving a 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Renault Finance if they buy new Renault products.

Also read: Keeping Guard

"The scrappage policy is a very important step towards the right direction in making India a hub of manufacturing and elevating the Indian auto industry a notch up in terms of better technology adoption, safer and cleaner vehicles," Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO, Renault India Operations, said.

He said the policy will help in significantly reducing the pollution levels and streamlining the unorganised and fragmented recycle market in the country.

Sumit Issar, Mahindra Intertrade MD, said CERO is India's first government authorised recycler for motor vehicles built on the PPP model. He said it's focused on achieving zero pollution while vehicle recycling. "We have state-of-the-art dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and collection centres at Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh," he added.

Also read: Modi govt's vehicle scrappage policy: All you need to know

The Modi government announced the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in Parliament in March. It aims to reduce population of old and defective vehicles, achieve reduction in vehicular air pollutants to improve road and vehicular safety, achieve better fuel efficiency, formalise the currently informal vehicle scrapping industry.

Also read: Renault to launch compact SUV Kiger in India on January 28