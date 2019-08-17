Renault's Triber booking starts today; check features, expected price, other details here

Booking of Renault's 7-seater car Triber has commenced from today, August 17. the French carmaker will launch Triber on August 28. The pre-launch booking for Triber can be made online or by visiting any Renault dealership and paying Rs 11,000 as a token amount.

Renault Triber Price:

Expectations are rife that Triber will roll out with a price tag ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it doesn't have any direct rivals in India right now, with respect to its pricing, it will take on Maruti Suzuki Swift, upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo.

Renault Triber Engine:

Renault Triber will be powered by 1.0-litre Energy Dual VVT 3-cylinder petrol engine good for 72PS of power and 96Nm of peak torque. The motor will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Features of Triber:

There is a 7.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cooled armrest storage, and a lot more. Dedicated pillar mounted AC vents for the second and third-row passengers as well as safety features on offer include four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors with camera, etc.

Renault Triber Dimensions:

Triber will be 3,990 mm long. The width and height measure 1,739 mm and 1643 mm, respectively. The upcoming Triber's wheelbase is 2636 mm which is longer than all the premium hatchbacks available in India. The Triber can offer up to an impressive 625 litres of boot space in the 5-seater configuration, which drops down to 320 litres in a 6-seater situation and 84 litres in a 7-seater condition.