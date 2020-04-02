Royal Enfield sees 16% dip in sales in FY20, 41% in March

Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors Ltd said its motorcycle division posted a 41% drop in its overall sales volume in March 2020.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors Ltd, registered a major drop in total motorcycle sales to 35,814 units during the month. This is a dip of 41% compared to 60,831 units sold in March 2019.

Royal Enfield's exports sales grew 33% to 3,184 units in the March month, as compared to 2,397 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

As per the regulatory statement, filed on Wednesday, company's total sales (including exports) fell by 16% to 6,95,947 units in FY20 (April 19 - March 20) as against 8,26,098 units registered in FY19 (April 18 - March 19).

However, company's yearly exports grew 89% to 39,296 units from 20,825.

As per the filing, the company has suspended its production activities starting from March 23 until April 14 amid coronavirus outbreak.

"With regards to BS-IV stock, the company successfully cleared all its inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across channels and dealerships by March 20th, 2020," the regulatory filing said.

