Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: Highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases; tally at 1,649

Latest Coronavirus Cases, deaths in India: Check our COVID-19 live updates: India is faced with a herculean task of containing the increasing novel coronavirus cases after around 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. The spike was the highest single-day increase in the number of positive cases in India. The authorities are grappling to contain the deadly virus from spreading. The sudden spike comes after several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March were tested COVID-19 positive. The authorities are also working to trace more of these people who attended the event in order to prevent the jump in confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the country is at 1,649 with 41 deaths, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. Globally, too the picture remains grim as the US reported its largest single-day death toll on Wednesday. The UK also reported around 550 deaths.

9.16 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with all state CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states on Thursday to take stock of the situation and discuss ways to tackle and contain the further spread of COVID-19- a disease caused by coronavirus.

9.10 am: Coronavirus in India live: Pune-based company develops 'virus-killer' air purifying technology

A Pune-based firm has developed an air purifying technology which reduces the virus load in infected areas. According to Dr Rajendra Jagdale, Director General of Science and Technology Park (STP), the firm that came up with the technology, explained that the machine called Scitech Airon generates 10 crore negative ions every second that react with water present in the air and form two molecules, Hydroxyl Iron (OH-) and Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2). He added that both of these then instantly react with other molecules in the air. The OH-molecules then break the lipid wall of the COVID-19 such as soap and reduce the virus load in the air.

9.04 am: Coronavirus in India: Padma Shri awardee dies of COVID-19 in Amritsar

A Padma Shri recipient and former "Hazuri Raagi" at the Golden Temple died in Amritsar on Thursday morning after being tested positive for novel coronavirus, a health official told PTI. 62-year-old Giani Nirmal Singh had recently returned from abroad and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the official added.

8.55 am: Coronavirus latest news: Authorities grappling to trace Tablighi Jamaat event attendees

Indian authorities are grappling to trace and identify thousands of people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation as the religious event seems to be the highest novel coronavirus hotspot in India as of now. The authorities have already traced over 6,000 people who participated in the religious gathering. As a lot of these attendees have scattered across the country, there has been a sudden spike in cases from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

8.43 am: Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 cases in Dharavi a matter of concern, says Maharashtra minister

After the first COVID-19 case was confirmed from Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, authorities in Maharashtra are faced with a herculean task to contain the deadly virus. A 56-year-old patient from the slum died later on Wednesday night at Sion Hospital after being tested positive for novel coronavirus. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, told India Today TV that the virus which was earlier seemed to be classist is now being among the masses as well and is a matter of concern once it reaches a congested place such as Dharavi.

8.30 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: State reports 9 COVID-19 positive cases

Nine more people were reported to have been confirmed for novel coronavirus infection from Rajasthan, taking the total tally in the state to 129. The new cases include seven from Ramganj in Jaipur, one from Jodhpur and one from Jhunjhunu.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in India: Highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

