Royal Enfield to launch Trials 350 and 500 today; here's all you need to know

Royal Enfield is set to introduce the new 'Trials' 350 and 500 today. The bikes have borrowed the Classic design platform from the Royal Enfield line of bikes and are expected to be the off-road variants of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and 500. Select dealer in Delhi have already begun accepting the bookings for the new bikes. The bike design was revealed in the teaser video, however not much else is known about the bikes including the prices.

As far as the engines are concerned, both the Trials will be powered by the same engines seen on their Bullet counterparts and are mated to 5-speed gearbox. Trials 350 churns out 19.8hp and 28Nm whereas the Trials 500 produces 27.5hp and 41.3Nm of torque. On the outside, both the bikes will get distinct coloured frame, 3D Royal Enfield logo, and chrome finished telescopic front forks and headlamp casing. The tyres could be tubed tyres rather than tubeless with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. Telescopic front forks and a twin-shock setup for the rear will take care of the damping duties.

Trials is targeting solo riders as both the bikes will be offered with a single seat. Instead of the rear seat, the bikes will have a luggage rack as standard. The curved and sloping exhaust makes it impossible to mount pillion foot pegs. The Bullet 350 Trials' frame gets a red finish, the Bullet 500 Trials instead sport a green frame.

As far as the price of Royal Enfield Trials is concerned, the Trials 350 could be priced at about Rs 1.54 lakh ex-showroom while the 500 could cost around 10,000 Rs 1.98 lakh, considering that the 500 gets ABS as standard.