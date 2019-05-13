Tata Motors global wholesale down 22% in April

Tata Motors Monday reported 22 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 79,923 units in April 2019.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2019 were at 31,726 units, lower 20 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said its global wholesales of all passenger vehicles last month were at 48,197 units, down 23 per cent from the year-ago month.

For JLR, global wholesales were at 35,451 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,301 units and those of Land Rover for the month were 22,150 units, it added.

