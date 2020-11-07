Tata Altroz XM+ launched in India for Rs 6.6 lakh; check out features

Tata Motors has officially announced the launch of the Altroz XM+ variant to take on the newly-launched new generation Hyundai i20. The new Altroz has been launched at Rs 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Altroz XM+ will be available in four colour options -- Downtown Red, Avenue White, High Street Gold and Midtown Grey.

Tata Motors aims to offer features available in top-end variants in a more accessible range to customers.

The XM+ variant of the premium hatchback comes after Tata Motors' successful bid with Altroz. The Altroz XM+ comes with a host of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, voice command recognition, remote foldable key.

Altroz XM+ petrol variant uses a BS6-compliant 1.2 litre, Revotron motor producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq unit producing 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

"In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.

