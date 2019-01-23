New Tata Harrier 2019 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 12.69 lakh, variants explained, how to book online

Tata Motors unveiled its latest SUV Harrier in India on Wednesday. Based on the H5X concept Tata showcased at the Auto Expo last year, Tata Harrier comes with a fresh take on design with company's Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The five-seater SUV has been based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or Omega Arc platform derived from the Land Rover's D8 architecture. This makes it the first time that Tata Motors has incorporated elements from Land Rover vehicles in its own. A seven-seater avatar of the Harrier with a longer wheelbase is also in the cards, but whether it will maintain the two-row seating or not is not clear yet.

The motor used in the new Tata Harrier is a 4-cylinder 1,956cc Kryotec 2.0-litre Turbocharged engine which can dish out 130bhp of top power at 3,750 rpm and 350Nm max torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The powerhouse is matched with a 6-speed manual transmission. Also the Tata Harrier will have five colour options, namely Orcus White, Telesto Grey, Ariel Silver, Thermisto Gold and Calisto Copper, depending on the variant you select.

Pre-orders for Tata Harrier have been going on online and at the Tata Motors outlets since October last year. Interested buyers can still walk into dealerships and register their Tata Harrier for a booking amount of Rs 30,000 or can do it online for the same amount. On the online booking page for the Harrier, buyers can select the variant they want, the colour and the desired dealership to book it from.

The new Tata Harrier will be launched in four trims with diesel engines only, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ. While the base XE variant has been priced at Rs 12.69 lakh, the top end XZ variant will come with a price tag of Rs 16 lakh. The price will include insurance costs and registration fee, Tata Motors has assured.

ALSO READ:Tata Harrier launch today; Check out the price, features and more

Below is a brief glance at how the different variants vary from each other:

Tata Harrier XE

The Tata Harrier XE variant comes with tilt and telescopic adjustable power steering wheel, projector headlamps, dual function DRLs with turn indicators, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, alarm system, central locking, and power windows. The base variant will run on 16-inch steel wheels. The base variant is available only in Orcus White

Tata Harrier XM

Along with the feature from the XE variant, the Tata Harrier XM, different drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers audio system, steering wheel mounted controls, follow me home headlamps, front fog lamps, rear parking sensor with display on infotainment, electrically adjustable outer mirrors, rear wiper washer, remote central locking, and 6-way adjustable driver seat. It will also come with the 16-inch steel rims. It will be available in all colours except the Calisto Copper.

Tata Harrier XT

In addition to all the features of the XM variant, the Tata Harrier XT will also feature, soft touch dashboard in oak wood finish with an anti reflective, 8-speaker audio system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, reverse parking camera, push button start, fully automatic temperature control, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, cruise control, rear armrest with cup holders, and 8 way adjustable driver seat. It will come with 17-inch alloy wheels and will be available in all five colour options.

Tata Harrier XZ

Along with the features from the XT variant, the top notch Tata Harrier XZ will come with Xenon HID projector headlamps, front fog lamps with cornering function, oak brown interior colour scheme, premium oak brown perforated leather upholstery and door pad inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, outer mirrors with logo projection, terrain response modes (normal, rough, wet), floating 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch colour TFT display as instrument cluster, and an audio system with 9 JBL speakers with amplifier.

On the security front, the top end variant will come with six 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, hill descent control, roll over mitigation, corner stability control, electronic traction control, brake disc wiping, and child seat ISOFIX anchor points.

It will also come with the 17-inch alloy wheels and will be available in all the five colour options.

Edited by Vivek Punj

ALSO READ:2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launch today; check out price, features, availability

ALSO READ:Top 10 cars to watch out for in 2019

ALSO WATCH:

