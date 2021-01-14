Tata Motors unveils Safari 2021; first unit rolled out of Pune plant

Tata Motors has formally rolled out the first unit of the seven-seater SUV Tata Safari 2021 from its Pune manufacturing plant. The latest Tata SUV will arrive in showrooms and dealerships across the country in January and bookings begin shortly.





The SUV, which was earlier showcased at 2020 Auto Expo will be based on Tata's Impact 2.0 design concept. On the front, it has a redesigned bumper. The split headlamp is there but with LED headlamps. At the rear, the SUV comprises design elements such as wraparound LED taillights with a signature pattern, skid plate, and gloss-back finish on tailgate.

The Safari, which was earlier known as the Tata Gravitas, will be based on the Harrier's OMEGARC platform -- an architectural platform derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. The flagship SUV from the Mumbai-based automaker "offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of power, performance, presence and prestige to 'Reclaim Your Life', " according to Tata Motors MD and CEO Guenter Butschek.

The Safari will be powered by the BS6- compliant Kryotec two-litre turbocharged diesel engine and offers a peak torque of 350 Nm and maximum power of 170 PS. Customers get two gearbox options- 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or 6-speed automatic transmission (AT).

