2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India; will launch on January 22

Tata Altroz iTurbo petrol has been unveiled in India after much anticipation from car enthusiasts. They have been waiting for the Tata Altroz iTurbo since 2019 when the original Tata Altroz was launched. The Tata Altroz iTurbo petrol is a new version of the older model line up so not much has changed in overall features. The most significant change can be found under the hood where the Tata Altroz iTurbo has a brand new motor. Bookings are open for the car across India. Tata Altroz iTurbo is expected to be launched on January 22, 2021.

Tata Altroz iTurbo has a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, the same as the one in Tata Nexon. The petrol engine is capable of producing 108 bhp and a maximum torque of 140 Nm. This generates 28 per cent power and 24 per cent more torque when compared to aspirated petrol motor in the standard Tata Altroz, according to Carandbike.com. The 'i' in iTurbo stands for 'intelligence'.

Tata Motors has claimed that the Altroz iTurbo can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 11.9 seconds and that the car has a fuel efficiency of 18.3 kmpl in accordance with the Modified Indian Drive Cycle (MIDC).

Tata is offering its customers a lot of variety when it comes to the Altroz iTurbo. The car would be available in six variants in the country. These are - XE, XM,XM+, XT,XZ and XZ+. Apart from these, customers will also get to choose between five body colour options - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White.

Like the previous version of the Tata Altroz, the newer version also has grey interiors with silver inlays. Other interior features include - leatherette seats, multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters. Tata Altroz iTurbo also has one-touch power windows, cruise control system, express cool function, start-stop button for engine and auto climate control. The car also boasts of Tata's iRA tech which provides a range of connected car features. The car is capable of recognising 70 voice commands in Hindi, English and 'Hinglish'. Tata Altroz iTurbo has been granted a 5-star rating by Global NCAP.

When launched, Tata Altroz iTurbo will compete in the segment with the likes of Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol and Volkswagen Polo TSI. The car is expected to be available for Rs 8 lakh at time of launch (ex-showroom price).

