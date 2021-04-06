Triumph's most affordable bike Trident 660 launched in India; check price, engine, features

UK-based motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has launched a new entry-level naked bike Trident 660 in India at a price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Trident 660 is also the most affordable model in the Triumph Motorcycles' line-up in the country, around Rs 40,000 cheaper than the 2021 Street Twin.

Triumph Trident 660, announced last year, has already been available for pre-bookings across Triumph dealerships in the country since November 2020. Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The new Triumph Trident 660 has been launched as a completely knocked down (CKD) product, enabling Triumph to aggressively price the bike against its rivals. Trident 660 will face competition from the likes of Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R.

In terms of design, the new Triumph Trident 660 comes with a round headlamp, curvy fuel tank, and wide handlebars along with the blacked-out mechanical bits that give a modern appeal to the bike.

In terms of engine, Trident 660 gets its power from a 660cc triple-cylinder engine that produces 80 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. Triumph also claims that almost 90 per cent of the peak torque is available from 3,600 to 9,750 rpm for a strong mid-range performance. The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox with a slip clutch.

Trident 660's suspension duties are handled by Showa inverted forks for the front wheel and Showa preload adjustable mono-shock for rear-wheel travel.

The bike relies on twin 310 mm front and single 255 mm rear disc with Nissin callipers on both-end for its braking, aided with a dual-channel ABS, which comes as a standard feature.

Triumph Trident 660 comes equipped with a TFT instrument panel and two riding modes - Rain and Road. The bike also gets a switchable traction control system and ride-by-wire throttle system.

In terms of technical features, the bike features Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, switch cube GoPro control and over 45 accessories for additional customisation.

The new bike will be available in four colour options: Crystal White with Diablo Red and Jet Black decals; Silver Ice and Diablo Red with Black decals; Sapphire Black with Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals; and Matt Jet Black and Matt Silver Ice with White decals.

